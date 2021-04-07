Polizei verhaftet vier Personen auf Mallorca

Die Polizei vier verhaftet vier Personen und beschlagnahmt acht Kilo Haschisch
News von Derya Türkmen
Mallorca – Nach einer Drogenrazzia der spanischen Nationalpolizei in Palma kam es zu vier Verhaftungen. Acht Kilogramm Haschisch wurde ebenfalls sichergestellt. Verhaftet wurden zwei Männer im Alter von 31 und 41 Jahren und zwei Frauen im Alter von 32 und 40. Ihnen wird der Verkauf von Drogen vorgeworfen. Laut der Polizei sei dies ein erfolgreicher Schlag gegen die Drogen-Mafia von Mallorca.
UNSERE POLITIKER UND POLITIKERINNEN SIND SO TOLL!!! 🙁 🙁 🙁 SIE LASEN ES ZU – DASS WIR UND UNSERE KINDER UND ENKEL VERGIFTET UND GENETISCH FÜR ALLE ZEITEN GESCHÄDIGT WERDEN! – DIE ZUKUNFT IST… KRANK?
VERKLAGT SIE BIS ZUM SANKTNIMMERLEINSTAG – HANF könnte helfen!
+++ Home +++ Sustainable Food +++ Sustainable Agriculture Global +++ GMO Free Coalition +++ GMO Evidence +++ GMO Seralini
UK Environment Agency and Local Councils Invest Heavily in Agrochemical Giants – Revealed
Posted on Apr 6 2021 – 3:02pm by Sustainable Pulse
BASFBayerEnvironment Agencylocal councilsSyngenta
Glyphosate Hacks Hormones of Baby Girls after Exposure in the Womb – New Groundbreaking Pilot Study
Pesticide Toxicity to Invertebrates and Pollinators Increasing in GM Crops
Dewayne Lee Johnson
Bayer Admit Defeat in Groundbreaking Roundup Cancer Case as Ongoing Liability Deal Challenged
Gene-Editing is Not an Option for Sustainable Agriculture – Greens/EFA Report
New Study Discovers Increasing Levels of Glyphosate in Blood of Florida Manatees
i News in the United Kingdom has revealed that the UK Environment Agency and Local Councils have invested heavily in the main agrochemical giants, such as Syngenta, Dow, DuPont, Bayer, Corteva and BASF.
+++ +++ +++ +++ +++ +++
The Study, which was published on Monday, in the well-respected Elsevier peer-reviewed Journal ‘Environmental Pollution’, is a major breakthrough in our understanding of glyphosate as a hormone hacker (endocrine disruptor).
Prof. Shanna Swan and Prof. Jia Chen, who are two of the Study authors and are both Professors at Department of Environmental Medicine and Public Health at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, sent the statement below to Sustainable Pulse;
“In this pilot (N=100), we examined the concentration of glyphosate and its breakdown product (AMPA) in urine collected in mid-pregnancy in relation to anogenital distance at birth. We found that higher exposure to these pesticide-derived chemicals was associated with a longer (more male-typical) anogenital distance in girls, an association we also observed in an earlier rodent study. These preliminary findings suggest that glyphosate is an endocrine disruptor with androgenic effects in humans. Given the increasing glyphosate exposure worldwide, larger studies should evaluate glyphosate’s developmental effects on endocrine and reproductive systems.”
As highlighted by the Professors, this new human study follows on from a peer-reviewed paper released in 2019, during the pilot phase of the Global Glyphosate Study, which showed that exposure to glyphosate-based herbicides in rats was also associated with androgen-like effects, including a statistically significant increase of anogenital distance (AGD) in males and females, delay of first estrous and increased testosterone in females.
Anogenital distance, the distance between the anus and the genitals, is a sensitive marker of prenatal endocrine disruption affecting the genital tract development. Exposure to different chemicals including pesticides has been linked previously to altered AGDs and other endocrine effects.
There have also been a number of other studies that have recently revealed the damage being caused by glyphosate on reproductive health.
+++ You can Support the Global Glyphosate Study Here – the most comprehensive study ever performed on the chemical! +++
Glyphosate is the most used herbicide in human history. 18.9 Billion pounds (8.6 Billion Kilograms) of glyphosate-based herbicides (GBHs) have been sprayed worldwide since 1974. Glyphosate use has also increased 15-fold since genetically modified crops were introduced in 1996.
In 2015 the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified glyphosate as a “probable human carcinogen”. […] https://sustainablepulse.com/2021/04/07/glyphosate-hacks-hormones-of-baby-girls-after-exposure-in-the-womb-new-groundbreaking-pilot-study/#.YG3FS-gzZPb
Dieses spezielle „Politikpack“, was uns wider besseren Wissens DAS verantwortet (und es weiterhin tut), gehört m. E. in den Knast und nicht Hanffreunde und Hanffreundinnen. 🙁 WEHRT @EUCH weltweit… bitte 🙁
siehe auch: „https://www.facebook.com/millionsagainst/posts/“ und „https://diehanfinitiative.de/index.php/medizin/30-nobelpreis-please“ und „https://de-de.facebook.com/Netzfrauen/posts/“ und „https://hanfjournal.de/2021/04/05/groesster-cannabis-bust-in-berlin-seit-1945/“ und „https://diehanfinitiative.de/index.php/prohibition/22-ein-laecheln-fuer-die-hanffreund-innen“ … stets ein Lächeln, trotz ALLem 🙂 🙂 🙂
UND??? „https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/%27Ndrangheta“
[…] Science: CBD shows antiviral effects against the new coronavirus.
„CBD and its metabolite, 7-OH-CBD potently block SARS-CoV-2 replication in lung epithelial cells. CBD acts after cellular infection, inhibiting viral gene expression and reversing many effects of SARS-CoV-2 on host gene transcription“.
Ben May Department for Cancer Research, University of Chicago, USA. […] UND???
https://www.facebook.com/IACMedicines
PS Markus Lanz und M. Söder: „Wieviel „Arschtritte“ braucht @IHR denn noch“? 🙂 😀 😀
Und nochmal wurde die Welt besser gemacht,dank staatlicher Superhelden.Der Lebensberechtigungsschein ist übrigens auch bald da.
DIE MÖRDER DER KINDER? 🙁 🙁 🙁 LEBENSGEFAHR – HANF Hilft!
DA grinst die Angela und die Julia und der Markus? Da klingelt die „Staatskasse“ doch und die „Wirtschaft“ der Agrarkultur² brummt – gell?
Wissen
IQ-Test Weltraum Natur & Umwelt Gesundheit Psychologie Biowetter
Körper und Psyche
Diagnose Krebs – Wie umgehen mit einem tödlichen Leiden?
Stand: 09:16 Uhr | Lesedauer: 6 Minuten
Von Susanne Donner
Bange Minuten: Ein Arzt erklärt einer Tumorpatientin ihren neuen Röntgenbefund Danke Monsanto-Pfizer!
Quelle: Getty Images/Virojt Changyencham
Die Diagnose Krebs ist ein schwerer Schlag für die Psyche. Therapie, Selbstvorwürfe und Vereinsamung zehren an den Nerven. Eine Expertin gibt Ratschläge zum Umgang mit einer Krankheit, die nicht nur die Gesundheit bedroht.
Ute Goerling versucht in der Psychoonkologie der Berliner Charité, Krebspatienten dabei zu helfen, sich mit der Krankheit zu arrangieren. Und zu lernen, trotz des Leidens ihr Leben weiterzuleben. … […]
JAU Angela – Psychologie ist ALLES – gelle? Oder nicht 🙁 🙁 🙁 ABER HAUPTSACHE WIR HABEN GENUG TESTS FÜR CORONA VIREN! – alles andere ist total
egal?
PS Vor der Pandemie ist nach der Pandemie! Oder umgekehrt? 🙁
[…] Kinder mit Pims-Syndrom Die Tücke der asymptomatischen Coronaverläufe
Manche Kinder erkranken schwer, nachdem sie eine Coronainfektion durchgemacht haben. Daten aus den USA offenbaren nun: Ausgerechnet diese Patienten zeigen wenig oder keine Covid-19-Symptome. …[…] und das ist erst der Anfang… https://www.spiegel.de/wissenschaft/mensch/pims-syndrom-lebensgefaehrliche-entzuendungen-bei-kindern-nach-coronainfektion-a-cbd3915e-6b9a-458d-b76e-6b058ffb62f8
ABER DER GRÖSSTE KILLER DER WELT IST FÜR DIE DEUTSCHE ### €SU ### NATÜRLICH DER KILLER HANF UND SEINE WIRKSTOFFE! JAAAA – NEE IS KLAR!
„https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pfizer“
„https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monsanto“
Sie stigmatisieren „Monsanto-Pfizer-Kritiker“ – Wir haben ABSOLUTES Vertrauen! Was meinte eigentlich Sigmar Gabriel seinerzeit – mit „Pack“ – meinte er da die „Atlantik“- oder „China“-Brücke? Oder @UNS? Kann man den „Industrie-Politik-Marionetten“ (Achtung Generalisierung!) überhaupt trauen? Kotz! 🙁