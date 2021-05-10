Malta strebt Cannabis-Legalisierung an

Maltesische Sozialdemokraten wollen gesetzlichen Rahmen für die Beseitigung des Cannabis-Verbots schaffen
Während die Sozialdemokraten hierzulande dem christdemokratischen Regierungspartner bei der Hetzjagd auf die kiffende Bevölkerung behilflich sind, wendet sich die maltesische Sozialdemokratie von der Cannabis-Prohibition ab. Die „Partit Laburista“, die seit 2017 mit 55 Prozent der Wählerstimmen den Premierminister stellt, will nicht länger kleine Kiffer gesellschaftlich ächten und ins Elend stürzen.
Letzte Woche stimmte der Exekutivrat der maltesischen Sozialdemokraten für eine Reihe von Gesetzesreformen, um den Umgang mit der „Heiligen Pflanze“ zu normalisieren. Am heutigen Montag will die Parteiführung ihre Position zur regulierten Cannabis-Freigabe offiziell bekanntgeben. Dabei folgt die „Partit Laburista“ weitgehend den Vorschlägen der Regierung, die Premierminister Robert Abela letzten Monat vorgestellt hat.
In ihrem „Weißbuch“ schlägt die Regierung vor, den Besitz von mehr als sieben Gramm, aber weniger als 28 Gramm Cannabis für den persönlichen Gebrauch einem Verfahren vor dem „Commissioner for Justice“ zu unterwerfen, wie es seit 2015 für den Besitz von weniger als 3,5 Gramm vorgesehen ist. De facto bedeutet das, dass künftig der Besitz von bis zu sieben Gramm Haschisch und Marihuana legal ist und der Mehrbesitz von bis zu 28 Gramm mit einer Geldstrafe geahndet wird.
Außerdem soll jedem Haushalt der Anbau von maximal vier Hanfpflanzen in einem nicht öffentlich einsehbaren und kindersicheren Raum gestattet werden. Selbstangebautes Cannabis darf nicht in den Handel gebracht und nur im selben Haushalt konsumiert werden.
Damit alles in geordneten Bahnen läuft, soll eine Cannabis-Behörde geschaffen werden, die den Markt reguliert und überwacht. Nach dem Vorbild Kanadas gilt es, eine Qualitätskontrolle zu gewährleisten und die Verkaufseinheiten mit einem Beipackzettel zu versehen. Den Vertrieb sollen lizenzierte Verkaufsstellen übernehmen. Um den Hanffreunden auch außerhalb der eigenen vier Wände die Möglichkeit des Konsums einzuräumen, will die Regierung “ausgewiesene Bereiche“ wie Rauchstuben zulassen. Konkrete Vorschläge dazu sollen erst nach Abschluss des öffentlichen Anhörungsprozesses – also ab morgen – erarbeitet werden.
Den Befürwortern der Hanffreigabe gehen die Vorschläge der regierenden Sozialdemokraten nicht weit genug, während das Lager der Prohibitionisten der „Partit Laburista“ vorwirft, die „Büchse der Pandora öffnen zu wollen“
[…]
The beginning of knowledge is the discovery of something we do not understand.

Frank Herbert
Frank Herbert
