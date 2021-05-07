Grün-Schwarze Koalition will mehr Eigenbedarf tolerieren

Zehn Gramm sollen in Baden-Württemberg straffrei sein
Die grün-schwarze Koalition will den Cannabis Eigenbedarf in Baden-Württemberg von sechs Gramm auf zehn Gramm erhöhen. Die Polizei-Gewerkschaft sieht diese Pläne der grün-schwarzen Koalition als umstritten. Hans-Jürgen Kirstein, der Landeschef der Gewerkschaft der Polizei, äußerte sich gegenüber der Deutschen Presse-Agentur wie folgt: „Wenn man dieses Vergehen bagatellisiert, muss man auch dafür sorgen, dass man sie gar nicht mehr bearbeiten. Wir haben den gleichen Aufwand wie vorher.“ Die Veränderung wäre wie nach wie vor weiterhin eine Straftat und müsste laut den Vorschriften aufgenommen und bearbeitet werden, sie wird lediglich nicht bestraft.
Der erste Schritt muss sein, dass der Besitz von Cannabis von einer Straftat in eine Ordnungswidrigkeit umgestellt wird
Ich pfeif auf die 10 Gramm richterlichen Ermessensspielraum und hätte dafür viel lieber 6 Gramm legal, aber das Leben ist kein Wunschkonzert.
HABEN „die Politik“ (in Deutschland – wider besseres Wissen und entgegen ihrer Amtseide – („Schwarzer Afghane“) – durch Unterlassung und Lügen und Betrügen (zu Cannabinoden) – MENSCHENLEBEN – auf dem Gewissen?
War Konrad Adenauer ein „Chrytal-Meth-Crack“?
Geht es bei der „Prohibition“ den „Prohibitionisten“ nur um unsere Gesundheit und deren Schutz – oder geht es den Prohibitionisten um maximalen Profit – auf Kosten der Gesundheit, der Zukunft und des Lebens vieler nicht so reicher Menschen? Und deren Kinder und Enkel?
Identifying drugs effective in the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is crucial, pending a vaccine against SARS-CoV2. We suggest the hypothesis that cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychotropic phytocannabinoid, has the potential to limit the severity and progression of the disease for several reasons:- (a) High-cannabidiol Cannabis sativa extracts are able to down-regulate the expression of the two key receptors for SARS-CoV2 in several models of human epithelia, (b) cannabidiol exerts a wide range of immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory effects and it can mitigate the uncontrolled cytokine production responsible for acute lung injury, (c) being a PPARγ agonist, it can display a direct antiviral activity and (d) PPARγ agonists are regulators of fibroblast/myofibroblast activation and can inhibit the development of pulmonary fibrosis, thus ameliorating lung function in recovered patients. We hope our hypothesis, corroborated by preclinical evidence, will inspire further targeted studies to test cannabidiol as a support drug against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Der „Schwazre Afghane“ – „Bilderberger“ und Mitglied der Bundesregierung – sagt: „Politik beginnt mit dem Betrachten der Wirk-lich-keit“. Naja der hat wohl nicht nur selektive Blindheit sondern – für mich ist das was der mit der Prohibition und @UNSERER Gesundheit macht – oder beim Hanf unterlässt – kriminell 🙁 Aber ist meine Privatmeinung. 😀
Wir, als DIE HANFINITIATIVE, wollen, dass wir und unsere Kinder und Enkel eine lebenswerte und gesunde Gegenwart und Zukunft erleben und erwarten dürfen.
Wir sind deshalb vielseitig aktiv und recherchieren auch Fakten und stellen diese zur Debatte.
Wir vertreten auch unsere eigenen Wertvorstellungen, Meinungen, Emotionen und Erkenntnisse.
Bitte prüfen Sie unsere Fakten und Schlußfolgerungen und ziehen Sie ihre eigenen Schlüsse, wenn Sie sich umfangreich informiert haben.
Wenn Sie auch zu dem Ergebnis gelangen, dass wir handeln müssen, werden Sie bitte aktiv.
Unterstützen Sie unsere Sache oder gründen Sie eigene Initiativen und Aktivitäten.
Tun Sie es für sich und für die Zukunft ihrer Kinder und Enkel.
Zeigen Sie Empathie.
Vielen lieben Dank.
@EUER Team von DIE HANFINITIATIVE 🙂 🙂 🙂
#hanf #hemp #nutzhanf #hanfliebe #actnow #fridaysforfuture #kinder #enkel #endprohibition #hempforfuture #haltetzusammen #luisa #greta #thunberg #wirliebenEUCHsehr #bebrave #zukunft #future #climatecrisis #weareone #onelove #survive #children #grandchildren #rebellion #extinctionrebellion #überleben #bundesverfassungsgericht #gerechtigkeit #endlich
lasst euch bloß nicht von den grünen bauernfängern einkassieren.
erinnert euch bitte an das hanfsamenverbot, welches bei grüner regierungsbeteiligung zustande kam.
Hierbei handelt es sich leider nur um ein Minimalreförmchen, aber das ist immer noch besser als gar nichts.
Der große Wurf wird hoffentlich nach der Wahl erfolgen. Schließlich bemühen sich mittlerweile vier wichtige Bundesparteien um eine einschneidende Reform zur kontrollierten Abgabe von Cannabisprodukten in Fachgeschäften oder Apotheken.
Das muss doch irgendwann mal zum Erfolg führen.
„Sie können sich auf unser wollen verlassen. „