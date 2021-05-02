Cannabis-Plantage in Lagerhalle entdeckt





In Mettmann hat die Polizei eine Großplantage ausgehoben



News von Derya Türkmen





Mettmann – Die Polizei hat durch eine Amtshilfemaßnahme für das Bauamt der Kreisstadt die Großplantage in Lagerräumen in Mettmann entdeckt. Eigentlich wollten die Beamten eine ordnungsgemäße Kontrolle wegen des Verdachts auf Brandschutzmängel und nicht Nutzung von Lagerräumen durchführen. Verteilt in mehreren Hundert Quadratmetern und verschiedenen Räumen fand die Polizei weit mehr als 2.000 Cannabis-Pflanzen, die beschlagnahmt wurden. Im Laufe der Ermittlungsmaßnahmen wurden zwei Personen vorläufig festgenommen.

Teilen Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

Reddit

Skype

Telegram

WhatsApp

Drucken

