Mexiko zielt auf Legalisierung von Cannabis

Nächste Woche soll in Mexiko über die Legalisierung von Cannabis abgestimmt werden
Mexiko – Nächste Woche soll über die Legalisierung von Cannabis abgestimmt werden. Der mexikanische Senat hat vor Monaten bereits einen Gesetzentwurf zur Legalisierung von Cannabis verabschiedet. Jedoch ist es noch nicht zur wirklichen Legalisierung von Cannabis gekommen. Nächste Woche soll es nun soweit sein, doch es scheint einige Probleme mit dem Gesetzentwurf zu geben, da dieser nicht den Anforderungen des obersten Gerichts aus dem Jahr 2018 entspricht. Denn in dem Entwurf steht noch drin, dass das Verbot des persönlichen Cannabisbesitzes und des privaten Anbaus verfassungswidrig sei. Mit der Legalisierung von Cannabis in Mexiko wird der weltweit größte legale Cannabismarkt entstehen.
Warum verpennt der Rest der Welt den Run auf unseren Hanf???
Besonders die lateinamerikanischen Staaten hätten endlich Frieden im sogenannten „Drogenkrieg“ verdient. Denn der blutige Teil des „Anslingerschen-Nixonschen“-Geschäftsmodelles spielt sich hauptsächlich da ab.
Davon nimmt die Bundesregierung aber wohl keine Kenntnis? Zumindest offiziell. Viel wichtiger sind die Erträge aus der Geldwäsche, nicht nur für das weltweite Schattenfinanzsystem.
Lieber @cartman ich will nicht zuviel Interna ausplaudern, weil es sind schon AktivistInnen und Kinder von AktivistInnen, wegen deren Tätigkeit belästigt worden und das war wahrlich nicht schön.
Ein weiterer Grund ist auch, dass wir zu Lateinamerika recherchieren und man da doch vorsichtig sein muss … @hanfpferd lese Dir nochmal genau durch, was ich geschrieben habe … da stand fiktive Geschichte. Du weißt doch was eine Fiction ist. Soviel zu Berufen.
Wenn man investigativ arbeitet, muss man vorsichtig sein. Solange man keine Namen nennt und niemandem konkret auf die Füße tritt ist es „relativ“ ungefährlich. Trotzdem ist eine gewisse Vorsicht angebracht, leider haben wir schon real sehr schlechte Erfahrungen gemacht. Es ist teilweise ein Haifischbecken, da draußen.
Falls es Dich interessiert, Marcela, die wir unterstützen, plaudert ein wenig aus dem Nähkästchen (ich hoffe Du kannst Englisch):
[… We Mexican journalists have become war reporters in our own country. In my case, for example, I began as a reporter who covered poverty, who from one day to the next was suddenly covering massacres of young people, documenting ghost towns abandoned after a series of murders, or social programs for children orphaned by the violence. One day I had in front of me a row of 30 women with photos of their missing children who wanted to tell me their stories.
I have dedicated much of my own work as an investigative reporter at Proceso to ferreting out the truth behind some of these episodes and documenting the victims of the war.
We Mexican journalists were not prepared for the violence. Suddenly, there we were, being pushed-around, in the chaos, in the middle of a war which was not about drug trafficking, as they told us, but for control of territory. A war to see who would hold onto the land where narcotics are grown, the trafficking routes, and the points of sale of drugs in the country. To see who would control the business, who would tax the sellers, who would appoint the mayor, the next chief of police and the director of prisons.
And in a situation like this, it is clearly central to have control of the press, so that no one asks questions. To guarantee control of the population.
I and other reporters founded an organization called Periodistas de a Pie (Journalists on Foot) to train journalists who cover poverty issues. However, we had to change focus quickly to respond to the crisis. We held workshops on how to survive an assignment, how to understand the drug trafficker, how to interview a child who had survived a massacre, how to continue reporting without losing the joy of living. …]
Wir haben sehr grausame Dinge gesehen. Da muss man schon eine gefestigte Seele sein, um angesichts der Zustände nicht zu verbittern. :-/ Selbstschutz ist also nicht unwichtig. Ich hoffe Du verstehst was ich meine, wenn Du den ganzen Artikel gelesen hast.
