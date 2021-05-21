Nach polizeilicher Durchsuchung wird CBD-Laden geschlossen

In Worms musste ein CBD-Händler seinen Laden schließen
News von Derya Türkmen
In Worms musste ein CBD-Laden nach polizeilicher Durchsuchung schließen. Die Händler stehen im Verdacht, Cannabis-Produkte mit hohem Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) im Laden und in einem Online-Shop verkauft zu haben. Die Polizei beschlagnahmte mehrere Hundert Gramm Cannabisprodukte. Zudem gab es bei vier Personen Durchsuchungsbeschlüsse in den jeweiligen Wohnungen. Nach Beendigung der polizeilichen Maßnahmen wurden die Verdächtigen entlassen. Die Polizei in Worms äußerte sich wie folgt: „Der Handel mit Cannabidiolhaltige (CBD) Produkten und deren Cannabispflanzenteilen sind unter gewissen Voraussetzungen erlaubt. Auch wenn die Cannabispflanzen oder Pflanzenteile aus zertifiziertem Saatgut der EU gewonnen sind oder ihr THC-Gehalt von 0,2 Prozent nicht übersteigt, wäre ein Handel ausschließlich zu gewerblichen oder wissenschaftlichen Zwecken erlaubt, die einem Verkauf an eine Privatperson grundsätzlich nicht ausgeschlossen werden.“
DIE FRATZE DER PROHIBITION? @WIR werden verarscht und die Politik HAT ANGST VOR DER BILDZEITUNG – diese Neusprech…xxx… 😀 😀 😀
AB VOR GERICHT! – DAS GANZE GELABERE BRINGT – NICHTS (oder fast nichts) – das ganze Gejammere auch nicht – das können @WIR noch 20 Jahre machen. Wer will sich noch 20 Jahre verarschen lassen?
++
Concepts
machine-extracted
Download Filter table
Name Image Sections Count Query match
Cannabidiol title,claims,abstract,description 49 0.000
Cannabidiol Cannabidiol title,claims,abstract,description 48 0.000
Cannabidiol title,abstract 3 0.000
brain cancer title 1 0.000
cancer claims,abstract,description 55 0.000
Tetrahydrocannabinol claims,abstract,description 51 0.000
dronabinol claims,abstract,description 51 0.000
delta1-THC delta1-THC claims,abstract,description 50 0.000
cannabinoid claims,abstract,description 30 0.000
cannabinoids claims,abstract,description 30 0.000
Brain Neoplasms claims,abstract,description 17 0.000
Glioma claims,abstract,description 17 0.000
cannabinoids claims,abstract,description 17 0.000
drugs claims,abstract,description 11 0.000
glioblastoma multiforme claims,abstract,description 10 0.000
manufacturing process claims,abstract,description 4 0.000
Cannabidiol Cannabidiol claims,description 46 0.000
cannabinoid claims,description 29 0.000
EIN MULTIMILLIARDENMARKT – und @WIR lassen uns verarschen wegen dem „Adenauerschen-Neusprech-Einheitsabkommen“! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH 😀 😀 😀
Schenkelklopper Prohibition sooooo lustig laut Georg Wurth 🙁 „https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nlxso2XCMrk“ Naja die sind Menschenrechtler – der Profit-Teil“ hat sich ja abgespalten und ist weiter für die Verarschung, (ULTIMA RATIO) wenn nur die Kassa klingelt! 😀 Was für ein Schmierentheater – seit Jahren!
[…]
Description
ANTI-TUMOURAL EFFECTS OF CANNABINOID COMBINATIONS
The present invention relates to the use of a combination of cannabinoids in the manufacture of a medicament for use in the treatment of cancer. In particular the cancer to be treated is a brain tumour, more particularly a glioma, more particularly still a glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and the preferred cannabinoid combination comprises tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).
BACKGROUND TO THE INVENTION
Cancer a disease in which a group of cells display the traits of uncontrolled growth. This means that the cells grow and divide beyond the levels of normal limits. The cells are also able to invade and destroy surrounding tissues. In addition cancer cells sometimes also metastasize, meaning that they spread to other locations in the body via the blood or lymph.
Most cancers are caused by abnormalities in the genetic material of the cells. These abnormalities may be due to the effects of carcinogens. Other cancer-promoting genetic abnormalities may be randomly acquired through errors in DNA replication, or are inherited, and thus present in all cells from birth.
Genetic abnormalities found in cancer typically affect two general classes of genes. Cancer-promoting oncogenes are often activated in cancer cells, giving those cells new properties, such as hyperactive growth and division, protection against programmed cell death, loss of respect for normal tissue boundaries, and the ability to become established in diverse tissue environments.
2 Tumour suppressor genes are often inactivated in cancer cells, resulting in the loss of normal functions in those cells, such as accurate DNA replication, control over the cell cycle, orientation and adhesion within tissues, and interaction with protective cells of the immune system.
There are many different types of cancer and the cancer is usually classified according to the type of tissue from which it originated.
Cancer is usually treated by one or more of the following: surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy and monoclonal antibody therapy. The type of therapy depends upon the location and grade of the tumour and the stage of the disease.
Complete removal of the cancer without damage to the rest of the body is the goal of treatment. Sometimes this can be accomplished by surgery, but the propensity of cancers to invade adjacent tissue or to spread to distant sites by microscopic metastasis often limits its effectiveness.
The effectiveness of chemotherapy is often limited by toxicity to other tissues in the body. Radiation can also cause damage to normal tissue.
Cancers are known to affect many areas of the body with the most common types of cancers including: cancer of the bile duct, cancer of the bladder, cancer of the bone, cancer of the bowel (including cancer of the colon and cancer of the rectum), cancer of the brain, cancer of the breast, cancer of the neuroendocrine system (commonly known as a carcinoid), cancer of the cervix, cancer of the eye, cancer of the oesophagus, cancer of the head and
3 neck (this group includes carcinomas that start in the cells that form the lining of the mouth, nose, throat, ear or the surface layer covering the tongue), Kaposi’s sarcoma, cancer of the kidney, cancer of the larynx, leukaemia, cancer of the liver, cancer of the lung, cancer of the lymph nodes, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, melanoma, mesothelioma, myeloma, cancer of the ovary, cancer of the pancreas, cancer of the penis, cancer of the prostate, skin cancer, soft tissue sarcomas, cancer of the spinal cord, cancer of the stomach, testicular cancer, cancer of the thyroid, cancer of the vagina, cancer of the vulva and cancer of the uterus.
A tumour that develops in the brain can destroy or damage brain cells by producing inflammation, compressing other parts of the brain, inducing cerebral oedema (brain swelling) and can cause increases in intracranial pressure (pressure within the skull).
Each year, approximately 4300 people in the UK are diagnosed with a brain tumour. A primary brain tumour is a mass created by the growth or uncontrolled proliferation of cells in the brain. Malignant primary brain tumours are most likely to cause problems by spreading into the normal brain tissue which surrounds them and causing pressure and damage to the surrounding areas of the brain. These tumours rarely spread outside the brain to other parts of the body. However, secondary brain tumours occur when cancer cells from other parts of the body, such as the lung or breast spread to the brain.
Surgery is the treatment option of choice for many brain tumours. Some may be completely excised, but those that
4 are deep or that infiltrate brain tissue may be debulked rather than removed.
Radiation therapy and chemotherapy may be recommended depending on the type of tumour involved.
Glioma cell tumours can often be lethal. The characteristic diffuse infiltrative tumour growth of gliomas often makes the surgical removal of them impossible and this profoundly complicates the clinical management of these patients.
Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most common and most aggressive type of primary brain tumour and accounts for 52% of all primary brain tumour cases and 20% of all intracranial tumours.
Different approaches are being researched in order to improve the mortality rate of patients diagnosed with a glioma. These include therapies that target the glioma cells but leave normal cells unharmed, methods that limit the spread of the cancer cells and treatments that block the tumours life-sustaining molecules.
One such area of research involves the use of cannabinoids as anti-tumoural agents.
Cannabinoids are the active constituents of cannabis plants and they have been found to demonstrate numerous pharmacological properties.
For example EP1177790 (Guzman et al.) describes the treatment of cerebral tumours by the administration of a natural or synthetic cannabinoid, specifically THC. It is claimed that activation of specific receptors leads to selective death of the transformed cells.
Recently the cannabinoid CBD has been shown to possess anti-tumoural properties (Massi et al. 2004). The work described by this paper describes anti-proliferative effects both in-vitro using U87 and U373 human glioma cell lines and in-vivo using U87 human glioma cells subcutaneously implanted to nude mice.
Malignant gliomas are highly infiltrative and proliferative tumours, which follow a characteristic pattern of growth. Glioma cells invade the adjacent normal brain structures and surrounding large blood vessels.
In addition the applicant’s earlier patent EP1802274 describes the use of the cannabinoid CBD to impede the progress of cancer cells migrating from their primary tumour location to a secondary site.
Furthermore, Medical hypothesis (2006) vol 66, pages 234-246 discusses the physiological and clinical effects of THC and CBD and presents a rationale for their combination. Under „neoplastic disease“ (page 242)it is acknowledged that THC has cytotoxic benefits and that CBD
has also proven cytostatic/ cytotoxic. It is suggested, given the analgesic effects of the CBD:THC combination in cancer treatment,the side benefit of THC and CBD in chemotherapy induced nausea, and these primary effects on tumor growth and spread that there is a strong rational for additional clinical trials. However, the generality of this teaching could not have predicted the benefits that could be achieve in combination in what would otherwise have been considered sub-optimal (or ineffective amounts) for the compounds alone.
SUMMARY OF INVENTION
According to the present invention there is provided the use of a combination of cannabinoids in the manufacture of a medicament for use in the treatment of cancer.
Preferably the cannabinoids comprise at least tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).
Preferably the THC and CBD are in a ratio of from between 20:1 to 1:20 (THC:CBD).
More preferably the THC and CBD are in a ratio of from between 5:1 to 1:5 (THC:CBD).
More preferably still, the THC and CBD are in a ratio of between 2:1 to 1:2, more preferably still, approximately 1:1.
Each cannabinoid is provided in a therapeutically effect amount. Dose ranges for the THC and CBD may be determined by reference to the cannabinoid content which is preferably in the range of between 5 and 100mg of the total cannabinoids.
The cancer to be treated may be a brain tumour.
Brain tumours are usually classified according to the location of the tumour and the type of cell that the cancer has developed from.
For example different types of brain tumour include:
acoustic neuroma, astrocytoma, CNS lymphoma, ependymoma, haemangioblastoma, medulloblastoma, meningioma, glioma, mixed glioma, oligodendroglioma, pineal region tumours and pituitary tumours.
Gliomas are tumours of the glial cells; these cells support and protect nerve cells in the brain. Gliomas comprise nearly half of all primary brain tumours and a fifth of all primary spinal cord tumours.
The cannabinoid combination of the invention is particularly useful where the brain tumour is a glioma tumour, more particularly glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).
The one or more cannabinoids may be present as plant extracts, as pure compounds, or a combination of the two.
A plant extract is defined as an extract from a plant material as described by the Guidance for Industry Botanical Drug Products Draft Guidance, August 2000, US
Department of Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration Centre for Drug Evaluation and Research.
Plant material is defined as a plant or plant part (e.g.
bark, wood, leaves, stems, roots, flowers, fruits, seeds, berries or parts thereof) as well as exudates.
More preferably the plant extract is in the form of a botanical drug substance.
Botanical drug substances which are derived from cannabis plants include primary extracts prepared by such processes as for example, maceration, percolation, extraction with solvents such as Cl to C5 alcohols (e.g.
ethanol), Norflurane (HFA134a), HFA227, liquid carbon dioxide under pressure and extraction using a hot gas.
A primary extract may be further purified by supercritical or subcritical extraction, vaporisation and chromatography. When solvents such as those listed above are used the resultant extract may contain non-specific lipid-soluble material. This can be removed by a variety of processes including winterisation, which involves chilling to -20 C followed by filtration to remove waxy ballast, extraction with liquid carbon dioxide and by distillation.
Botanical drug substances are formulated into Botanical Drug Products which are defined in the Guidance for Industry Botanical Drug Products Draft Guidance, August 2000, US Department of Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration Centre for Drug Evaluation and Research as: „A botanical product that is intended for use as a drug; a drug product that is prepared from a botanical drug substance.“
The one or more cannabinoids may be administered separately, sequentially or simultaneously to one another.
Certain aspects of this invention are further described, by way of example only, with reference to the accompanying drawings in which:
Fig 1 is a bar chart showing the cell viability of human U87 MG astrocytoma cells after treatment with THC, CBD or a combination of THC and CBD in comparison to a control;
Figs 2a and 2b are bar charts showing in vivo cell viability data at different concentrations on two cell lines, U87MG (Fig 2a) and T98G (Fig 2b); and Figs 3a, 3b and 3c provide data suggestive of the mechanism of action of the combination for U87MG cells.
SPECIFIC DESCRIPTION
The following examples describe experiments undertaken to ascertain the effect of combinations of cannabinoids as anti-tumoural agents.
Example 1: The effect of THC and CBD at inhibiting cancer cell growth in vitro.
Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) in the form of cannabis plant extracts were dissolved in ethanol to a concentration of 100mM this was stored at -20 C until required.
Before use the cannabis plant extracts were further diluted to the desired concentration, ensuring that the concentration of ethanol was below 0.001%.
U87 human glioma cells were used throughout this experiment. The cells were maintained at 37 C in a humidified atmosphere with 5% C02 and 95% air.
Cells were cultured in a 75cm2 culture flask in Dulbecco’s Modified Eagle Medium (DMEM), which had been supplemented with 4mM L-glutamine, 100 units/ml penicillin, 100 mg/ml streptomycin, 1% sodium pyruvate, 1% non-essential amino acids and 10% heat-inactivated fetal bovine serum.
The viability of the human U87 MG astrocytoma cells were examined at various cannabinoid concentrations. The THC
and CBD extracts were compared against pure THC and CBD.
Results:
Table 1: Cell viability of human U87 MG astrocytoma cells in culture IC50 pM IC50 pM IC50 pM
(pure (cannabis plant (equivalent of cannabinoids) extract) pure in cannabis plant extract) THC 0.37 0.64 0.43 CBD 0.47 0.72 0.47 As can be seen from Table 1 above the THC and CBD
extracts compare very favourably in activity to their corresponding pure compounds, when the amount of cannabinoid in the extract is adjusted to an equivalent amount of pure compound.
This shows that THC and CBD and their extracts are effective in inhibiting glioma cell growth.
Example 2: The effect of a combination of THC and CBD
extracts at inhibiting cancer cell growth in vitro.
This experiment tested whether a combination of THC and CBD extracts were as effective at inhibiting cell growth as the extracts alone.
The methods used were as described in Example 1 above.
Results:
Figure 1 details a bar chart describing the cell viability of human U87 MG astrocytoma cells versus the THC and CBD extracts alone and in combination with one another.
As can be seen when the THC and CBD are used in combination the cell viability is significantly reduced in comparison to the cell viability after treatment with either THC or CBD alone.
This data suggests that the cannabinoids THC and CBD
would be more effective in the treatment of tumours when used in combination.
Example 3: The effect of a combination of THC and CBD at inhibiting cancer cell growth in vivo.
This experiment tested whether the combination of THC and CBD extracts were also effective in vivo.
Human U87 MG astrocytoma cells were xenografted to nude mice and the test compounds were injected peritumourally at a concentration of 15 mg/kg per day.
Results:
Table 2: Tumour volume relative to zero time following 15 days of treatment Tumour volume Vehicle 9.2 0.6 Pure THC 5.1 0.4 THC extract 6.6 0.3 THC:CBD (1:1) extract 4.8 0.3 As can be observed in Table 2 above the tumour volume after treatment with the 1:1 combination of THC and CBD
extracts is significantly superior to the treatment with either the pure THC or the THC extract alone.
This data suggests that the cannabinoids THC and CBD
would be more effective in the treatment of tumours when used in combination.
Example 4: Effect of cannabinoid concentration on cell viability in two different cell lines.
The action of THC, CBD, and a 1:1 ratio mix of THC and CBD were studied at different concentrations on two cell lines: U87MG and T98G. The cell viability data is illustrated in Figs 2a and 2b.
Referring to Fig 2a it will be seen that ineffective /
sub-optimal doses of THC and CBD at 0.lug/ml and 0.25ug/ml (greater than 90% cell viability)gave way to a statistically significant decrease in cell viability in combination (SAT), which data showed a dose dependant relationship with increased concentration (greater cyto-toxicity at 0.25ug/ml).
Similar results were obtained with cell line T98G, (an alternative human glioma cell line) as is shown in Fig 2b.
Example 5: Investigation of mechanism of action.
THC is known to induce cell death using a signalling route involving the gene ATG1 and pan-caspase. The results of an investigation looking at S6 phosphorylation, LC3 lipidation and the effect of an ATG1 and a pan-caspase inhibitor are shown in Figs 3a, 3b and 3c respectively.
It can be seen from Fig 3a that the THC:CBD combination (compare to control C) :
= Inhibits mTORC1 activity (as determined by the levels of S6 phosphorylation);and = Promotes accumulation of the lipidated form LC3 (a hall mark of autophagy).
Fig 3b shows that silencing the essential autophagy gene ATG1, with a selective (siATG10) siRNA inhibitor reduces induced cell death compared to cells transfected with a control siC.
Finally, Fig 3c shows that cells treated with the pan-capase inhibitor Z-VAD also prevent induced cell death. […]
Der Hanfverband ist einfach nicht klug genug! 😀 Diese „Menschenrechtler“. – Oder nicht – bitte mal vorsichtshalber um Verzeihung, wenn ich mich täuschen sollte. 😉
Einfach nur Dumm was da ab geht.
Wir haben ganz Andere Probleme!
Und dagegen macht niemand etwas!
Die Quittung kommt!
Wartet noch 20 Jahre und das Problem löst sich von selbst.
{ Warum ist der „Hanfverband“ zu „unintelligent“? die richtigen Fragen zu stellen und sich mit den richtigen Menschen zu vernetzen?
[…]
NOBELPREIS please 🙂
Details
Kategorie: Hanf als Medizin
[Beachte die Links im Orginaltext – „https://diehanfinitiative.de/index.php/medizin/30-nobelpreis-please“] Ameise… „direkt ins Gehirn diese Substanz injizierten,“ … Umprogrammierbare Ameisen? Was tut uns BIG-BIOTECH-PHARMA an? … Schützt unser natürliches Immunsystem! … Was bewirkt z.B. Glyphosat alleine (oder in Kombination mit anderen Schadstoffen) in den Gehirnen unserer lieben Kinder? … und wie wirkt es langfristig im Erbgut unserer Kinder und Enkel? … Wie können wir sie davor beschützen? Fragen über Fragen …
Gedanken
„THE SCIENTIST“ von Zach Klein
+++ NOBELPREIS für Prof. Mechoulam +++ NOBELPREIS für Prof. Mechoulam +++ NOBELPREIS für Prof. Mechoulam +++ NOBELPREIS für Prof. Mechoulam +++ NOBELPREIS für Prof. Mechoulam …
[… Dr. Mechoulam beschäftigt sich schon seit 1960 mit Cannabis , war aber stets sehr bescheiden, wenn es darum ging, der Öffentlichkeit seine unglaublichen Entdeckungen nahezubringen. …
… Professor Mechoulam hat belegt, dass THC mit dem größten Rezeptorsystem im menschlichen Körper interagiert – dem Endocannabinoidsystem (ECS).
Obwohl dieses System aufgrund der Marihuana-Prohibition bei den meisten Medizinern noch unbekannt ist, wächst seine Bedeutung täglich.
Es wurde bereits als „Supercomputer zur Steuerung der Homöostase im menschlichen Körper“ bezeichnet.
Da Rezeptoren im ganzen Gehirn und in jedem wichtigen Organ zu finden sind, wird angenommen, dass dieses System …]
weiterlesen
„Einige sind der Meinung, dass Professor Mechoulam einen Nobelpreis verdient hätte.“
Wir schließen uns dieser Meinung an! 🙂 🙂 🙂 […] Alles nur geträumt? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yMR45cZbvDw 😉
NOBELPREIS
für die Forschung zum Endocannabinoidsystem
Prof. Mechoulam
Zwischenruf: Es erscheint so absurd! Aber warum tun sie das? Bayerische Politiker und Politikerinnen vergleichen Hanf mit „Chrystal Meth“ Eine der größten Absurditäten des 21. Jahrhunderts? Gegenmaßnahmen eingeleitet? Politik und Wirtschaft – ein Klüngel? Nur ein Beispiel: HSBC … alles nur Reefer Madness – oder was? GW
Sie können sich „The Scientist“ KOSTENLOS auf YouTube: „https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=csbJnBKqwIw“
der Webseite des Dokumentarfilms: „http://www.mechoulamthemovie.com“
sowie der Website der Fundación CANNA unter: „http://www.fundacion-canna.es“
ansehen.
Quelle:
„http://www.finanznachrichten.de/nachrichten-2015-12/35996232-dokumentarfilm-the-scientist-zum-lebenswerk-von-prof-raphael-mechoulam-007.htm“
Weitere Infos:
„https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Raphael_Mechoulam“
„https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Raphael_Mechoulam“
„http://paincenter.huji.ac.il/mechoulam.htm“
„https://diehanfinitiative.de/index.php/medizin/24-endocannabinoide“
„https://diehanfinitiative.de/index.php/medizin“
„http://hanfjournal.de/2015/11/28/der-kurs-zu-Cannabis-als-medizin-teil-1/“
„http://hanfjournal.de/2015/12/12/der-kurs-zu-Cannabis-als-medizin-teil-2/ “
„http://hanfjournal.de/2016/01/09/der-kurs-zu-Cannabis-als-medizin-teil-3/“
„http://hanfjournal.de/2016/02/13/der-kurs-zu-Cannabis-als-medizin-teil-4/“
„http://www.nzz.ch/wissenschaft/biologie/umprogrammierte-ameisen-1.18670291“
Mama, ich habe HUNGER! „https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=1672465513034889&id=1643480862600021“
WAS KOSTET das (ein Tag länger) LEBEN IHRES KINDES? „https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=1656971707917603&id=1643480862600021“
PATEN-TE?! „https://www.google.com/patents/CA2726258A1?cl=en“
„http://www.handelszeitung.ch/unternehmen/krebstherapie-was-ein-tag-laenger-leben-kostet-632217“
System? „http://www.sueddeutsche.de/gesundheit/frankreich-toedlicher-medikamententest-nun-zeigt-sich-die-kaltbluetigkeit-der-branche-1.2829532“
„https://netzfrauen.org/2016/01/20/37014/“
Im Zweifel: Folge stets dem Geld … „https://diehanfinitiative.de/index.php/prohibition/13-banken-und-oder-kriege“
Das Monsanto Tribunal „http://www.monsanto-tribunald.org/“
Wir unterstützen das „Monsanto Tribunal“: wir wollen eine lebenswerte und gesunde Gegenwart und … „http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tWZspPPB85U“
Wir fordern das „Hanf-Prohibition Tribunal“! „https://diehanfinitiative.de/index.php/prohibition/25-frage-an-das-bundesverfassungsgericht“
Zeigen wir unseren Mut! 🙂 „http://hanfjournal.de/2016/01/19/cannabis-hilft-gegen-migraene/#comment-10644“
Lieber Stephen 🙂 wir lieben Dich von ganzem Herzen. Schön, dass es Dich gibt. 🙂 „http://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-35344664“
Ausblick auf das Jahr 2016
… „Im Rückblick auf 2015 kann Sensi Seeds konstatieren, dass es weltweit doch eine ganze Reihe von Vorstößen in Richtung Legalisierung von Cannabis gegeben hat. Darüber hinaus sind etliche Initiativen in Gang gesetzt und wiederbelebt worden. Wir wollen hoffen, dass die harte Arbeit der Aktivisten, Clubs und Vereine sowie der Cannabisorganisationen und Politiker 2016 reiche Früchte tragen wird. Die Pflanze würde es wirklich verdienen! Wir können es schaffen!“
Dem schließen wir uns an 😉 Wir freuen uns auf weitere Forschungsergebnisse und danken allen die mithelfen das Wissen zu verbreiten. 🙂 Lieben Dank.
#7 Study: Marijuana Use Not Associated With Changes In Brain Morphology
Marijuana use is not associated with structural changes in the brain, according to imaging data published in January in The Journal of Neuroscience. Investigators assessed brain morphology in both daily adult and adolescent cannabis users compared to non-users. They found „no statistically significant differences … between daily users and nonusers on volume or shape in the regions of interest“ after researchers controlled for participants‘ use of alcohol. „[T]he results indicate that, when carefully controlling for alcohol use, gender, age, and other variables, there is no association between marijuana use and standard volumetric or shape measurements of subcortical structures,“ researchers reported. Read the full story at: „http://norml.org/news/2015/02/19/study-marijuana-use-not-associated-with-previously-reported-changes-in-brain-morphology“.
Mexican Journalist Marcela Turati: “Don’t Abandon Us”
„http://gijn.org/“
We Mexican journalists have become war reporters in our own country. In my case, for example, I began as a reporter who covered poverty, who from one day to the next was suddenly covering massacres of young people, documenting ghost towns abandoned after a series of murders, or social programs for children orphaned by the violence. One day I had in front of me a row of 30 women with photos of their missing children who wanted to tell me their stories. …
Zusammen sind wir stark! Weedstorm³ steht nun an! Vernetzen wir uns – helfen wir uns gegenseitig. Beschützen wir unsere Kinder … NICHT unbedingt mit Waffen …
… sondern mit UNSERER LIEBE UND FÜRSORGE! Wir lassen uns gerne von noch besseren Möglichkeiten, für das Überleben unserer Spezies, überzeugen … also voran … in die Zukunft unserer Kinder und Enkel.
420 Mommy leistet zivilen Ungehorsam, in Idaho, USA
[… Durch einen symbolischen,[2] aus Gewissensgründen vollzogenen, und damit bewussten Verstoß gegen rechtliche Normen zielt der handelnde Staatsbürger mit einem Akt zivilen Ungehorsams auf die Beseitigung einer Unrechtssituation und betont damit sein moralisches Recht auf Partizipation. Die Normen können sich durch Gesetze, Pflichten oder auch Befehle eines Staates oder einer Einheit in einem staatlichen Gefüge manifestieren. Durch den symbolischen Verstoß soll zur Beseitigung des Unrechts Einfluss auf die öffentliche Meinungsbildung genommen werden. Der Ungehorsame nimmt dabei bewusst in Kauf, auf Basis der geltenden Gesetze für seine Handlungen bestraft zu werden. In der Regel beansprucht er ein Recht auf Widerstand für sich, das sich jedoch von einem verfassungsgemäß gegebenen Widerstandsrecht[3] unterscheidet. Demjenigen, der zivilen Ungehorsam übt, geht es damit um die Durchsetzung von Bürger- und Menschenrechten innerhalb der bestehenden Ordnung[4], nicht um Widerstand, der auf die Ablösung einer bestehenden Herrschaftsstruktur gerichtet ist. Die Methoden und Aktionsformen von zivilem Ungehorsam und Widerstand gleichen sich jedoch in vielen Fällen. …] Quelle: Wikipedia
„I really appreciate everyone’s support, especially those who took the time to brave the cold, and especially those who lit up their joints anyway. I wish I could have joined you.
It is only through our individual actions and words that real compassion will find it’s place within Idaho’s borders and real progress will occur.“ Serra Frank
Brauchen wir eine HanfrEVOLUTION? Wir glauben … ja!
Wir, als DIE HANFINITIATIVE , wollen, dass wir und unsere Kinder und Enkel eine lebenswerte und gesunde Gegenwart und Zukunft erleben und erwarten dürfen.
Wir sind deshalb vielseitig aktiv und recherchieren auch Fakten und stellen diese zur Debatte.
Wir vertreten auch unsere eigenen Wertvorstellungen, Meinungen, Emotionen und Erkenntnisse.
Bitte prüfen Sie unsere Fakten und Schlußfolgerungen und ziehen Sie ihre eigenen Schlüsse, wenn Sie sich umfangreich informiert haben.
Wenn Sie auch zu dem Ergebnis gelangen, dass wir handeln müssen, werden Sie bitte aktiv.
Unterstützen Sie unsere Sache oder gründen Sie eigene Initiativen und Aktivitäten.
Tun Sie es für sich und für die Zukunft ihrer Kinder und Enkel.
Zeigen Sie Empathie.
Vielen lieben Dank.
Das Team von DIE HANFINITIATIVE 🙂 🙂 🙂
Globale Ziele – Global Goals versus Hanf Agenda 2030 der Vereinten Nationen (UN) zu:
Armut – Hunger – Lebensqualität – Bildung – Gleichberechtigung – Wasser – Energie – Beschäftigung – Infrastruktur – Einkommensunterschiede – Stadtentwicklung – Konsumverhalten – Klimawandel – Artenvielfalt der Ozeane – Artenvielfalt an Land – Gesellschaftlicher Frieden – Zusammenhalt
Ihre Umsetzung ist freiwillig, und jeder Staat entscheidet selbst, mit welchen Maßnahmen er die Ziele erreichen will – die Bundesregierung will ihre Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie im Herbst 2016 verabschieden. […] 🙂 🙂 🙂 Werden wir verarscht? Oder ist ALLes in … Ordnung? }
Script CRISPR_Revolution – „Dark Site Of The Moon“ – „Unendlichkeit ist ‚Bewegung‘ – ES expandiert!“ – „Quantenereignisse“
Also diese Antworten von der Hanfinitiative sind ja immer viel zu lang,kryptisch und total unverständlich,was soll sowas?
Für was ist die Polizei eigentlich gut oder nützlich?Heute wieder eine Straßenpolizeikontrolle beobachtet.Mein Eindruck war,denen macht es Spaß ihre Macht über andere auszuspielen.Sich dabei wie Helden zu fühlen.Ob das der Grund ist warum jemand Bulle wird?
@Bobo Du darfst mir 33 Fragen stellen und ich werde sie für DICH ganz alleine und sehr sorgfältig beantworten – Ich wette – oder lieber nicht 😉 – dass Du dann den Durch-blick hast – die Vorteile der Ausführlichkeit für das Vorgehen für eventuell Klagende erkannt hast und Du wirst verstehen warum die „Prohibition“ nicht gut ist – aber erst mal erläutere mir bitte:
Was genau ist für Dich kryptisch – also nicht „entschlüsselbar“? Zu symbolisch?
Meine Antworten sind meist kurz – lang sind die Hintergrundinfos – aber Facebock-Verwöhnte können oft nur noch maximal drei Zeilen behalten oder beantworten – kleiner Scherz – Jeder Mensch kann natürlich auch anders als gewohnt! 😀 Wenn es sein muß? NOT-wendig ist?
Was genau verstehst Du nicht – also ist es zu kompliziert – zu komplex – kannst keine Fremdsprachen – wie kann ich Dir helfen, lieber @Bobo? Schau mal hier: „https://diehanfinitiative.de/index.php/aktionen/42-activism-works“
Was das soll steht alles hier – aber Du willst ja nur drei Zeilen lesen – dort sind ca. 300.000 😀 😀 😉 falls Du mal Langeweile hast und Dich tiefer informieren willst – aber Vorsicht – kognitive Dissonanz kann ganz schöne Kopf-schmerzen verursachen. Also lieber Augen – Ohren – Mund – zu und durch 😀
Lieber @Bobo ich gebe mir extra Mühe, opfere Minuten meiner kostbaren Lebenszeit ganz alleine für Dich 🙂 Das mein ich sehr ernst.
[…]
Hanf als Grundlage eines regionalen Wirtschaftskreislaufes
Warum ist Hanf verboten? … Diese einfache Frage stand am Anfang unserer investigativen Recherchen. Wir konnten die widersprüchlichen Begründungen und Argumente nicht verstehen und auch nicht nachvollziehen. Wir fingen deshalb an zu forschen. Wir stellten viele Fragen und erhielten wenig befriedigende Antworten. Im Laufe der Zeit stellte sich heraus, dass sich ein globales System entwickelt hatte, welches wir später das „System Prohibition“ nannten. Es sprengte die Dimensionen unserer Vorstellungskraft. Wir stellten fest, dass das Hanfverbot in dieses System eingebettet ist. Mittlerweile kennen wir viele Hintergründe zu diesem System, das wir “Prohibition” nennen. “Evidenz” ist hergestellt worden. Weitere Forschungen sind im Gange. …. […] https://diehanfinitiative.de/
Also wat willste wissen @Bobo oder bist in Wirklichkeit @dkong 😀 Oda biste von da FDP? SPD? €DU? €SU? AFD? …
Frag ruhig – ich antworte auch @dkong gerne – aber nur wenn’s ernsthaft ist.