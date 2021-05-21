Nach polizeilicher Durchsuchung wird CBD-Laden geschlossen



In Worms musste ein CBD-Händler seinen Laden schließen



News von Derya Türkmen





In Worms musste ein CBD-Laden nach polizeilicher Durchsuchung schließen. Die Händler stehen im Verdacht, Cannabis-Produkte mit hohem Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) im Laden und in einem Online-Shop verkauft zu haben. Die Polizei beschlagnahmte mehrere Hundert Gramm Cannabisprodukte. Zudem gab es bei vier Personen Durchsuchungsbeschlüsse in den jeweiligen Wohnungen. Nach Beendigung der polizeilichen Maßnahmen wurden die Verdächtigen entlassen. Die Polizei in Worms äußerte sich wie folgt: „Der Handel mit Cannabidiolhaltige (CBD) Produkten und deren Cannabispflanzenteilen sind unter gewissen Voraussetzungen erlaubt. Auch wenn die Cannabispflanzen oder Pflanzenteile aus zertifiziertem Saatgut der EU gewonnen sind oder ihr THC-Gehalt von 0,2 Prozent nicht übersteigt, wäre ein Handel ausschließlich zu gewerblichen oder wissenschaftlichen Zwecken erlaubt, die einem Verkauf an eine Privatperson grundsätzlich nicht ausgeschlossen werden.“

